Patrick (Pat) Moloney, Keylod, Moyvane.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, sister Johanna and brother Michael. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers William and Tom, brother-in-law Brian, sister-in-law Christina, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Pat, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

No flowers, please. Donations,if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

