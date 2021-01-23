Patrick (Pat) Guiney, Coolaclarig, Listowel. A private family Funeral will take place for Pat, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.30 a.m, which will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association, Listowel or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Eileen, daughter Martha, sister Mary, grandson Shane, son-in-law Brendan, brothers-in-law Christy and Paul, sisters-in-law Tess and Peggy, nephew Michael, nieces Mairead and Marie, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

