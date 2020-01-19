Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday at 5:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Private cremation will follow. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Man arrested in connection with Rathmore road traffic incident last Friday
A man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic incident in Rathmore on Friday evening.An 80-year-old man remains in critical condition after...
Munster Snooker Down To Last 2
The finalists are now known at the Munster Snooker event.They've been taking place in Killarney.Derek Kiely reports
Kerry Athletes Win Medals
Kerry athletes have been competing in the All-Ireland combined events and Inter Club Munster Relays.Tom O Donoghue reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster beat Ospreys 33 points to 6 in their final European Champions Cup pool game.CJ Stander scored two tries with Stephen Archer, Conor Murray...
Quartet Through In Community Games Basketball
Qualifiers have been taking place today in Community Games basketball.Nelius Collins reports
