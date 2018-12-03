reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERVideo Assistant Referee technology will be used for the knockout stages of this season's Champions and Europa League competitions.UEFA have also revealed the...
Patrick ‘Pat’ Curtin, Meenleitrim, Knocknagoshel
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at...
Stopping the Decline of Small Towns – December 3rd, 2018
Tralee auctioneer Ger Carmody is part of the working group of the Society of Chartered Surveyors whose report stated that more needs to be...
Reaction to Windfarm Decision in East Kerry – December 3rd, 2018
The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group are actively considering seeking a judicial review following An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant permission to a windfarm...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERVideo Assistant Referee technology will be used for the knockout stages of this season's Champions and Europa League competitions.UEFA have also revealed the...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 8th December 2018 Munster Youth Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed) 2-00 Killorglin Afc v St Brendans Park Fc,...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareMen’s Results.Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Jimmy and Mary Duggan.1st. Mark Granville (18) 43pts. 2nd. James Murphy (9) 42pts. 3rd....