Patrick ‘Pat’ Curtin, Meenleitrim, Knocknagoshel

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

