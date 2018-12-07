Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan this evening (fri Dec 7th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonkeen. Requiem mass on Saturday at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilgarvan Cemetery.
Kerry TD says age profile of Kerry’s Gaeltacht areas must be addressed to retain...
A Kerry TD says the age profile of Kerry's Gaeltacht areas must be addressed to retain their vibrancy and sustainability.Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry,...
Gardaí investigate cause of house fire which led to North Kerry school closure
Gardai are investing the cause of a fire at a cottage in North Kerry that led to the closure of the local national school. ...
Kerry County Council to install lights to ensure quick access to defibrillators
Kerry County Council are to install lights to ensure the public can quickly access defibrillators across the county.Councillor Brendan Cronin called on Kerry County...
Patrick ‘Paddy’ Twomey, Gortnakilla, Clonkeen, Glenflesk.
Friday Local GAA Fixtures, Results & News
East Kerry Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club Round 1 Fossa 0-7 Dr. Crokes 4-18 Crokes play Gneeveguilla in the Quarter Final on Sunday at...
Friday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Advanced Cleaning Supplies Mens League Div 4: Ballyheigue (A) 6 Kingdom 0. Ballyheigue (B) 0 Listowel 6Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div 4: Ballyheigue 5 Killarney...
Morning Sports Update
HOCKEYThe Irish hockey team can progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup this afternoon in India.Alexander Cox's side take on the...