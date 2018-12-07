Patrick ‘Paddy’ Twomey, Gortnakilla, Clonkeen, Glenflesk.

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan this evening (fri Dec 7th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonkeen. Requiem mass on Saturday at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilgarvan Cemetery.

