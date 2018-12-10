Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Sullivan, Coolick, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 11th) from 7.15pm to 9pm. A Celebration of his life will take place in O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 11am. Followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

