Patrick paddy O’ Sullivan Farmer of London and Ballaugh Cross Killarney.

Requiem Mass will take place on January 20th at 12.00 Noon in Our Lady of Dolours Church Hendon, London followed by cremation.

Sadly missed by his wife Ann, daughter Caroline, son Lee, daughter-in-law Dawn, grandchildren Patrick, Conor, Callum and Liam, predeceased by his sister Nancy and brother Dan Joe. Deeply regretted by his sisters Nora Mai, Liz, Mary, brothers John, Andy, Noel brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

