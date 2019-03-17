Patrick (Paddy) McGilycuddy of Coomasaharn, Glenbeigh.

Waking in Brenan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Monday (March, 18th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. James’ Church Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Night Nursing Irish Cancer Unit.