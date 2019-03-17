Waking in Brenan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Monday (March, 18th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. James’ Church Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Night Nursing Irish Cancer Unit.
Lunchtime Sports Update
The All Ireland Club Champions will be crowned at Croke Park today.Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny take on St Thomas' of Galway in the...
Patrick (Paddy) McGilycuddy of Coomasaharn, Glenbeigh.
St Patrick’s Day celebrations underway countywide
Saint Patrick's Day celebrations are underway across the county today. Ballydavid’s parade began at one minute past midnight and, at 6am in Dingle, the Dingle...
Donal (Donie-Mattie) O’Keeffe, Garraunawarrig Upper, Newmarket, Co.Cork.
Rosary at his residence this (Sunday) evening at 7pm. (Eircode P51 X961). Reposing at his residence tomorrow (Monday) from 2pm, followed by reception into...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Hurling League Division 1 Abbeydorney V Lixnaw 5:00 Kilmoyley V Ballyheigue 12:00East Kerry Football Frank Doran Safeguard Security League Kilcummin v Spa-OFFLadies County Minor Football League...