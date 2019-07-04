Patrick ‘Paddy’ Mc Carthy, Bishopscourt, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff this evening (Thurs July 4th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 4pm.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

