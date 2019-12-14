Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (Dec.15th),from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday (Dec.16th), at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT AREA BOARDMENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials 79 St Pauls 70U16 GIRLS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 46 Gneeveguilla 36U16 BOYS DIV 2 POOL...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYJohn Cooney crossed the whitewash for the fourth consecutive European game last night.His pair of tries helped Ulster to a 34-points to 10 bonus...
Green Party appoints local representative for North Kerry
The Green Party has appointed a local representative for the Listowel Electoral Area.They've selected Paul Bowler, who's from Lixnaw, and is a social care...
Mary Larkin (née Ward), Clash, Athea, Co. Limerick & late of Coolcappa, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea (Eircode V94 N635) on Sunday (Dec.15th), from 5pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church Athea on...
Patrick (Paddy) Lane, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (Dec.15th),from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. ...
Latest Sports
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT AREA BOARDMENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials 79 St Pauls 70U16 GIRLS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 46 Gneeveguilla 36U16 BOYS DIV 2 POOL...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYJohn Cooney crossed the whitewash for the fourth consecutive European game last night.His pair of tries helped Ulster to a 34-points to 10 bonus...
Ireland Legend Says Hanrahan Deserves National Team Call-Up
Former Ireland and Munster player John Hayes says JJ Hanrahan is deserving of a call-up to the Ireland Rugby squad.The Currow-man has been the...