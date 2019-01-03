Patrick ‘Paddy’ Lambe, Marian Park, Dingle

reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday from 5 to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.

