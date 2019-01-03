Patrick ‘Paddy’ Lambe, Marian Park, Dingle

reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday from 5 to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.
Lunchtime Sports Update
Soccer Waterford FC is delighted to announce the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Damien Delaney.Delaney, capped nine times by the senior Republic of...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixture
One Fixture tonight in LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS:Glenbeigh Falcons v Team Kerry Cobras, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 7:00pm ;
Man who died following collision on Kerry-Limerick border laid to rest
The funeral took place this morning (11am) of the man who died following a triple vehicle collision on the Kerry-Limerick border.Jeremiah Jerry Holly of...
Kerry’s newest millionaire to collect their winnings this week
Kerry's newest millionaire is set to collect their winnings this week.The winner of the €1 million Daily Millions ticket has made contact with the...
Declan Silles, Liscahane, Ardfert.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Jan 4th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert. Requiem...
Player & Coach of the Month Award’s for Kerry Basketball Clubs
Garveys Tralee Warriors Paul Dick has been named December Player of the Month by Basketball Ireland.The pointguard has earned the award after some...