Patrick (Paddy) King, Ballyconry, Lisselton. It was Paddy’s wish to be cremated and when the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, that all his family and friends would gather to share in a Mass to celebrate his life. Details of this Mass will be announced at a later date.

Paddy died, peacefully, in University Hospital, Kerry. He is pre-deceased by his sisters, Nora, Kitty, Eileen and Joan, brothers, Jimmy, Martin and Mossie. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sisters, Margaret (Beasley, Ballybunion) and Maria (Kelly, Donegal) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

