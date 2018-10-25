Patrick ‘Paddy’ Horan, Meanus, Glin, Co. Limerick & formerly of Duagh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Healy’s Undertakers, Glin this evening (Thurs Oct 25th) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Funeral mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR