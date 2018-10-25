Patrick ‘Paddy’ Horan, Meanus, Glin, Co. Limerick & formerly of Duagh.

Reposing at Healy’s Undertakers, Glin this evening (Thurs Oct 25th) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Funeral mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
2019 draft budget for South and West Municipal District passed
The 2019 draft budget for the South and West Municipal District has passed.Before approving the draft plan, issues including street lighting, parking facilities and...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry U14 Championship Semi Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney. Division 1/2 Semi final Killarney Legion 2-07 Kilcummin 1-13Schools Football Under 19s Pobal Scoil Inbhear Scéine...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool are back on top of their Champions League group, but Tottenham admit their campaign looks all but over.Mo Salah scored twice as...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSenior Men's Division 2 Pool A Kenmare Kestrels 40 St Marys 70Womens Division 2 St Brendans BC 71 Ballybunion Wildcats 33Senior Women Division 3 Tralee Imperials 59...
HSE says hip and knee replacements to resume at UHK Monday week
The HSE says hip and knee replacement operations will resume at University Hospital Kerry Monday week.The procedures were stopped during the summer, and were...
