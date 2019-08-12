Patrick ‘Paddy’ Gentleman, Glendahalan West, Ballyheigue, Tralee

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue tomorrow Tuesday (Aug 13th) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Parents & Friends.
25% drop in public order offences in Tralee due to text reporting system
There's been a 25% drop in the number of public order offences in Tralee this year due to a text reporting system.The See Something...
Support for Victims of Crime – August 12th, 2019
Michele Puckhaber is executive director of the Crime Victims’ Helpline. She spoke to Jerry about the findings in their recent annual report.
The Billionaire Beef Man – August 12th, 2019
Mark Paul, business affairs correspondent with The Irish Times, has profiled Larry Goodman, the low-key but controversial businessman, who’s back in the headlines because...
In Memory of John and the Forgotten Irish – August 12th, 2019
Yesterday, a memorial mass was held in Ballylongford for John Lynch who died in London last month alone. John left Ballylongford as a toddler...
Tyrone Taken, Now Can Kerry Stop the Drive for Five? – August 12th, 2019
John Evans and Liam Kerins give their views on the senior team’s defeat of Tyrone in the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final. Now, can Kerry...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESKerry hope to have Stephen O'Brien cleared to play Dublin in the All Ireland Football final.The Kenmare forward picked up his...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ballyheigue CastleLast weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by John Lohan. 1st Ed Flahive (20) 38 pts 2nd Mark Condon (11)...
County Senior Hurling Semi-Finals Confirmed For Saturday
The Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals have been confirmed for Saturday.St Brendans versus Causeway will throw-in at 4 o’clock, with Lixnaw...