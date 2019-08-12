Patrick ‘Paddy’ Gentleman, Glendahalan West, Ballyheigue, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue tomorrow Tuesday (Aug 13th) from 5.30pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to Kerry Parents & Friends.

