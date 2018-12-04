Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Response to Supreme Court Ruling Giving Prisoners Right to Social Welfare – December 4th,...
Fine Gael senator and solicitor, Colm Burke gave his response to the ruling last week in the case of a sex offender. He says...
Don’t Blame IFA if South Kerry Greenway Doesn’t Go Ahead – December 4th, 2018
A Kerry County Councillor says it’s wrong to blame the IFA if the South Kerry Greenway doesn’t get the go ahead. Independent Cllr Dan...
Patrick ‘Paddy’ Flynn, Cluain Fhionnáin, Ballydribbeen, Killarney.
Bride O’Sullivan née Henry, Woodlawn Pk, Killarney, Tatler Jack Bar, Killarney & formerly of...
Mid Kerry community warns of further deaths unless work is done at fatal blackspot
A Mid Kerry community has warned of further deaths unless work is done at a fatal blackspot.Members of the South and West Kerry Municipal...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup pool match with French Champions Castres.Full back Mike...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYNiall and Rory Scannell are among 12 players who have been handed contract extensions by Munster.The Cork brothers have both signed two year deals...
Kerry Could Change How GAA Captains Are Selected
Kerry could change how they select captains for adult Inter County teams.At present the County Championship winners have the honour of nominating Kerry captains...