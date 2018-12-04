Patrick ‘Paddy’ Flynn, Cluain Fhionnáin, Ballydribbeen, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR