Patrick (Paddy) Flaherty, Firies.

A private family funeral will take place for Patrick (Paddy) Flaherty with funeral cortège arriving on Tuesday morning (Dec. 15th), at 10.45am to St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilnanare New Cemetery. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Undertakers Firies.

Family Information:– Deeply regretted by his Daughter Joan, son John, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****