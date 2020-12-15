Patrick ‘Paddy’ Fitzpatrick, Glascluain, Clahananoe Cross, Ballinskelligs.

Remains to arrive at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs on Wednesday morning for a private Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Kinard Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed via www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****