Patrick (Paddy) Costello, Meenenare, Duagh.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Bridget’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Desmond Cup Victory For Watchman
Watchman has won the feature Desmond Cup at the Glin coursing meeting.Always In The Run was rummer-up.James O’Connor reports
Dainora Benzina, Beechcourt Yard, Ballydowney, Killarney and formerly of Lithuania
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem...
Nations League Double Header On The Horizon For Ireland
2 games in 4 days will shape the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League future.On Saturday next they host Denmark, with Wales the visitors to...
Extra Time Defeat For Kerry In SSE Airtricity U17 Shield
Kerry are out of the SSE Airtricity U17 Shield.They've been beaten 4-3 by Limerick after extra-time.A James Rusk header from a corner had Kerry...
40 new Gardaí expected in Kerry within 12 months
It is expected Kerry will get 40 new Gardaí in the next 12 months.Chief Superintendent Tom Myers made the announcement at the Joint Policing...
