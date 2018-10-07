Patrick (Paddy) Costello, Meenenare, Duagh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Bridget’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

