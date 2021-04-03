|Patrick (Paddy) Casey
|Tournonaugh, Gneeveguilla.
|A private funeral will take place for Paddy in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney.Paddys Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/kilcummin on Easter Monday at 11am followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery,Kilcummin.
|.
