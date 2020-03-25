Funeral mass will take place at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church tomorrow Thursday (March 26th) at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines this funeral will be private. Funeral mass will be streamed live. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Family flowers only. Enquires to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Latest News
Kerry businesses which closed due to COVID-19 can reopen and avail of government financial...
Essential Kerry businesses which closed due to COVID-19 can reopen and avail of government financial supports.Yesterday, in an effort to keep businesses open, the...
Chair of Kerry IFA says mart closure is disappointing
The Chair of Kerry IFA says the closure of marts to curb the spread of coronavirus is disappointing but the farming industry will rise...
Blockade of Dingle port condemned by fishing organisations
Seven of the largest fishing organisations in the country are condemning blockades at Dingle and Castletownbere ports.On Monday, over 25 fishermen in Dingle gathered...
Patrick ‘Paddy’ Casey, Thourahourig, Emlaghmore, Ballinskelligs
Funeral mass will take place at the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church tomorrow Thursday (March 26th) at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Due...
Gardaí arrest two men in relation to Blennerville pub burglary
Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a burglary at a pub in Blennerville.Shortly after 1am this morning, Tralee gardaí received a report...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
Olympics International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says 'protecting lives' was the basis for the call to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until 2021.The Summer Games...
Evening Sports Update
OLYMPICSThe Olympic Federation of Ireland an Paralympics Ireland have welcomed the decision to postpone this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.The IOC and Tokyo 2020...
No Promotion For Kerry As Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues Cancelled
Kerry will not be promoted from Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League this year.The Ladies Gaelic Football Association Management Committee has...