Patrick ‘Paddy’ Casey, Thourahourig, Emlaghmore, Ballinskelligs

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Funeral mass will take place at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church tomorrow Thursday (March 26th) at 2pm.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.  Due to HSE guidelines this funeral will be private. Funeral mass will be streamed live.  A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Family flowers only.  Enquires to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR