Reposing at O’ Keeffes Funeral Home Rathmore on Wednesday from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm To St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.
Patrick (Pa) Kelliher, Islanderagh, Rathmore
Kerry councillor says flashing signs are needed to warn motorists of deer crossing in...
A Kerry councillor says flashing signs are needed to warn motorists of deer crossing in Killarney.Speaking at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, Councillor...
Animation Dingle looks forward to its 7th festival
The seventh annual Animation Dingle Fesitval takes place next weekend.This year speakers include Oscar nominee Nora Twomey, Pixar writer / director Bob Peterson and...
Warriors Win In Super League But Defeat For Killorglin
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors remain top of the Men’s Super League.They’ve won 93-82 at Moycullen.Warriors led 22-19 at the end of the first quarter,...
Monday Afternoon Local Soccer Results
Munster Youth Cup 1/4 Final Killorglin Afc 1-4 Villa Fc Scorer for Killorglin: Dylan O’NeillDenny Division 1B Windmill United 3-2 Killorglin Afc B12 Girls Premier Killarney...
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results
County Junior Football Championship Preliminary Round Tuosist 1-11 Sneem/Derrynane 1-10 Knocknagoshel 2-12 Kilgarvan 1-7 Mid Kerry Football U21 Championship Final Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 0-9 Laune Rangers 1-11