Patrick (Pa) Kelliher, Islanderagh, Rathmore

Reposing at O’ Keeffes Funeral Home Rathmore on Wednesday from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm To St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

