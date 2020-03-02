Patrick O’Sullivan, Derry, Listowel and Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel.

receptionradiokerry
Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, tomorrow Tuesday (March 3rd) from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Marys Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.  Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

