Patrick O’Sullivan, Derry, Listowel and Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, tomorrow Tuesday (March 3rd) from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Marys Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
Latest News
Justice Minister defends citizenship ceremonies going ahead
The acting Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan has defended today's citizenship ceremonies going ahead in Killarney despite fears surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus.Over...
HSE South warns young people to vaccinate after jump in mumps cases
HSE South are advising young people to make sure they have the MMR vaccine after it emerged that there's been an increase in mumps...
28 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
28 people are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there...
Shortage of priests prompts diocese to launch initiative
A decrease in the number of priests in parish ministries has prompted the Diocese of Kerry to launch an initiative, to better plan for...
Open day next month on new North Kerry community fund
An open day is being held this week about a new community fund for North Kerry.It's been developed by the EirGrid Group, which is...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYLeinster's uncapped pair Ryan Baird and Will Connors will both link up with the Ireland senior squad this week.With Saturday's Six Nations meeting with...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 2B 7-00 Windmill Utd B v AC Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Results from the Lee Strand Sponsered Tournament in Aid of Chernobyl Children Tralee and District Fund:Div 3. Jaeb Workman (Killarney) & Barry O’Connor (Kingdom)...