Patrick O’Shea of Shanacashel, Glencar

A private family funeral will take place for Patrick with his Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar

Sadly missed by his brothers & sisters ; Peter, Donal, John, Ann, Margaret, Mary & Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Predeceased by his parents Michael & Mary , brothers Timmy & Michael & his sister Joan.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

