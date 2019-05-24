Patrick McCarthy, Lixnaw Post Office, Lixnaw

Reposing at his daughter Anne’s home in Lixnaw on Sunday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm -with removal at 7:30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass for the late Patrick McCarthy will take place on Monday at 11:30am. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Epilepsy Ireland care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
How We Treat People in Direct Provision – May 24th, 2019
CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran told an Oireachtas committee this week that victims of sex trafficking have been asked to...
Theresa May Announces Her Departure – May 24th, 2019
Just under three years after taking office, today Theresa May announced that she will be standing down as UK Prime Minister on June 7th....
Dancing to My Death – May 24th, 2019
Fr Daniel O’Leary, who was originally from Rathmore, was a renowned author, priest, teacher and speaker. Last year, he was told he had cancer....
In Business – May 23rd, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Thomas and Eileen Ashe of Annascaul Black Pudding Co about representing Kerry at the National Enterprise Awards next...
Agritime – May 23rd, 2019
Aisling O'Brien meets the new President of Macra, she hears about a forestry initiative to help the bees, discusses pressure on sheep prices and...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYJonathan Sexton and Rob Kearney return to the Leinster starting fifteen for tomorrow's Pro 14 final with Glasgow Warriors at Parkhead.Sexton started...
Week Off Has Been A Welcome Break For the Kerry Hurlers – Fintan O...
The Kerry Hurling team to play Westmeath tomorrow in the Joe McDonagh Cup will be named tonight.Kerry lost their opening game against Antrim two...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League’s Weekend Fixtures
Padraig Harnett previews tonight's and weekend Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League fixtures