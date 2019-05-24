Patrick McCarthy, Lixnaw Post Office, Lixnaw

Reposing at his daughter Anne’s home in Lixnaw on Sunday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm -with removal at 7:30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass for the late Patrick McCarthy will take place on Monday at 11:30am. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Epilepsy Ireland care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.