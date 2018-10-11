Patrick Joseph ‘Paddy Joe’ Baily, Rathanny, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Oct 12th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Grounds of Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland. Family flowers only please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR