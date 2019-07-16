Patrick Joseph ‘Joe’ O’Brien, 4 Shrubbery Avenue, Kenmare and Ardea, Tousist and formerly of Ballinskelligs

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock, burial afterwards in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR