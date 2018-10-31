Patrick Joe O’Shea, 30 Clogher Drive, Lixnaw & formerly of Ballinagare, Lixnaw.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Thursday (Nov 2nd) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.

