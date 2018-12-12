Patrick J. O’Connor, Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Brosna.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR