Patrick Griffin, Cleandries, Causeway and late of Cloone, Ardfert.

Reposing at his daughter Caroline’s residence Cleandries, Causeway tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday in St. John’s Church, Causeway at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Causeway. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.
Holders East Kerry Drawn Against Mid Kerry In County U21 Football Championship
Holders East Kerry have been drawn against Mid Kerry in the Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship.Also: South Kerry v St.Kierans West Kerry v Dr.Crokes Kerins O’Rahillys...
Calls for KCC social housing tenancy agreement wording to be changed
A Kerry County councillor is calling for the wording of the social housing tenancy agreement in relation to eviction to be changed.The local authority...
Appeal for public’s help in tracing whereabouts of north Kerry man
Gardai are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a north Kerry man.Denis Gerard Slattery, who is known as DG, has...
Kerry Councillor calls on Revenue to refund property tax to occupant of ghost estate
Fianna Fail Councillor, Michael Cahill, is calling on Revenue to refund the property tax paid by a house owner living in a ghost estate...
Kerry beef farms join national protests at meat plants
Beef farmers from Kerry are taking part in protests at meat factories calling for fairer prices.The farmers, who are part of the Beef Plan...
Match Details Confirmed For Kerry’s Ladies All Ireland Senior Football ¼ Final
Match details have been confirmed for Kerry’s Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter final.Birr will be the venue for the meeting with Dublin...
Draw For County Senior Football Championship To Be Made This Evening
The draw is to be made this evening for the opening round of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.The competition is to be...