Patrick Flynn, Rahela, Ballyduff

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Thursday (Nov 15th) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass for Patrick Flynn will take place on Friday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.