Patrick Fitzpatrick, Kilmakerin, Cahersiveen.

Reposing this evening (Mon Nov 12th) from 6pm to 9pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville and tomorrow Tuesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice & the Palliative Home Care team South Kerry.