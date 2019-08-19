reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Let’s Hope the Dubs will be Strácáil-ing! – August 19th, 2019
Cllr Michael Gleeson and Risteard Ó Fuáráin explain what strácáil means and why we’ll be hoping the word will be expressing the Dubs’ feelings...
Danger of Rip Tides – August 19th, 2019
Dave O’Mahony of Derrynane Inshore Rescue spoke to Jerry following yesterday’s rescue of a man and two children who got into difficulties in the...
How Could a No-Deal Brexit Affect Fuel Availability? – August 19th, 2019
Kevin McPartlan, CEO of the Irish Petroleum Importers’ Association, spoke to Jerry
National Honours For Kerry Cyclists
For the third year in a row, Killarney Cycling Club’s under-16 team has won the team prize at the All-Ireland cycling championships.Held in Monaghan,...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe triumphant Tipperary hurlers will return to Semple Stadium this evening.The team bus - with Liam McCarthy as a passenger - is due...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareVice Captains (James Murphy and Cindy Freeman) Scramble.1st. Clara Brosnan, Paul O’Connor and James Murphy. 58.7 nett. 2nd. Meg Dalton, Tim Twomey and John...