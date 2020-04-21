Patrick Daly, Kilbeg, Valentia Island.

Private funeral mass and burial will take place for Patrick tomorrow Wednesday. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers Valentia.
***** Please use the condolences box below.Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments.You do not have to fill the email and website box*****
Sincere sympathy to the Daly family on the passing of your dad, May He Rest in Peace
Teresa and Tom Walsh
RIP Paddy. My sympathies to the Daly families.
Deepest Sympathy RIP
Sincere sympathy to the Daly family
R I P paddy
May he rest in peace.
Deepest sympathy to all the family.
please accept our condolences
Deepest sympathy to Mary and all the Daly family
RIP Paddy. Condolences to the Daly family.
great man and gaa man