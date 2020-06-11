Patrick Connor-Scarteen expected to become next KCC Cathaoirleach

It’s expected the next Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will be Patrick Connor-Scarteen.

The Fine Gael councillor from Kenmare will face a vote at the annual meeting of the local authority on June 29th in the Kerry Sports Academy at IT Tralee.

Meanwhile, annual meetings of the five Municipal Districts will also take place this month to select who will become Cathaoirleach or Mayor.

Tralee, Listowel and Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MDs will hold their meetings on June 25th.

The following day will see the meetings of Kenmare and Killarney MDs.