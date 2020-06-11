Patrick Connor-Scarteen expected to become next KCC Cathaoirleach

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

It’s expected the next Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will be Patrick Connor-Scarteen.

The Fine Gael councillor from Kenmare will face a vote at the annual meeting of the local authority on June 29th in the Kerry Sports Academy at IT Tralee.

Meanwhile, annual meetings of the five Municipal Districts will also take place this month to select who will become Cathaoirleach or Mayor.

Tralee, Listowel and Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MDs will hold their meetings on June 25th.

The following day will see the meetings of Kenmare and Killarney MDs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR