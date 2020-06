Kenmare councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen has been elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council today.

The AGM of the local authority is underway in the Kerry Sports Academy at IT Tralee.

The Fine Gael councillor was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2009, and held the role of Deputy Mayor of Kerry in 2017.

His father Michael, who held a seat on Kerry County Council for 36 years, is present at today’s meeting.