Patrick C. Moriarty (retired Solicitor and lecturer) of Ardfert and Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Patrick with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30 AM on Monday in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church Tralee (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) followed by intermnet in The Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Rosemary Centre Balloonagh Tralee or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Husband of the late Sandra, adored father of Sandrene and Ross, brother of John L. and the late Tom and Pauline.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandsons Denis, Kayden, Hugh and Harry, son-in-law Eoin (Brassil) brother-in-law Bob, sisters-in-law Catherine, Anne and Maud, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****