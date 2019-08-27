Patrick Broderick, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday (Aug 28th) from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Community rapid response air ambulance service.