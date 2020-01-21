Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 22nd) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Patrick Anthony (Tony) Sayers, Árd na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee.
Kerry Manager Says Injured Defender Could Return Before End Of League
Peter Crowley could make his return from injury before the end of the Allianz Football League.The Laune Rangers defender has been side-lined since last...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they won't bring Marcus Rashford back from injury too quickly.The striker suffered a double stress fracture in...
2020 North Kerry Football Board Revealed
The following is the North Kerry Football Board for 2020:Chairman ...
New Kerry to Manchester flight announced
Ryanair has announced a new route between Kerry Airport and Manchester.It's to start in March and will operate twice a week.Minister of State at...
