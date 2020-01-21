Patrick Anthony (Tony) Sayers, Árd na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 22nd) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm.  Removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

