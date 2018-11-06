reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Patricia 'Patsy' O'Carroll nee O Keeffe, Rock Road, Killarney
