Patricia ‘Pat’ Fitzgerald née Mahony, Sunset House, Waterville and formerly of Tullig.

Reposing this evening (Wed Feb 26th) at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital Cahirciveen.
Kerry Junior Minister says Six Nations match unlikely to go ahead
Kerry's acting Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says Ireland's Six Nations match against Italy is unlikely to go ahead next week.Ireland...
Kerry TD calls for Dáil to be reconvened over coronavirus concerns
A Kerry TD says the Dáil should reconvene for a special meeting to deal with coronavirus concerns.The Dáil is due to meet again on...
Kerry councillors raise concerns over coronavirus
Concerns over the coronavirus were also raised by Independent councillor Donal Grady at a special meeting of Kerry County Council yesterday.He outlined his concerns...
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Recent fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues have been hampered by the poor run of weather but it's hoped that this...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYI-R-F-U officials are set to meet with Health Minister Simon Harris this lunchtime after he recommended that Ireland's Six Nations game against Italy next...
