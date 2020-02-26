Patricia ‘Pat’ Fitzgerald née Mahony, Sunset House, Waterville and formerly of Tullig.

Reposing this evening (Wed Feb 26th) at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 7.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital Cahirciveen.

