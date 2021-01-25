Patricia (Pat) Browne

Patricia (also known as Pat) Browne née Boland of New Jersey, USA

The death has taken place of Patricia (also known as Pat) Browne née Boland in New Jersey, USA. Wife of Doe (Dan) Browne late of Clahane, Ballyduff.

Interment will take place in the U.S.

Enquiries to Lawlor’s funeral directors, Ballyduff.

