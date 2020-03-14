Removal to St. John’s Church Ballybunion. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (March 16th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery.
Latest News
Coronavirus; The Implications On Kerry Sport
As the sporting world in the County shuts down thoughts are gradually turning to possible resumption dates.It's a period of uncertainty with nobody able...
Kerry councillor says everything should be on the table to help SMEs
A Kerry county councillor says everything should be on the table to help small-and-medium-sized businesses get through the coronavirus crisis.Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill...
Some Kerry restaurants and bars closing in response to coronavirus
A number of Kerry restaurants and bars are closing temporarily in response to coronavirus.It’s understood venues are concerned about the advice from the government...
Evening Sports Update
With coronavirus forcing top level football in the UK to be postponed until at least the 3rd of April - there's speculation about whether...
Latest Sports
Coronavirus; The Implications On Kerry Sport
As the sporting world in the County shuts down thoughts are gradually turning to possible resumption dates.It's a period of uncertainty with nobody able...
Evening Sports Update
With coronavirus forcing top level football in the UK to be postponed until at least the 3rd of April - there's speculation about whether...