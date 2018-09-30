Patricia Enright nee Flynn, Woodville Lodge, Fossa, Killarney and late of Cullinagh, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her family home, Woodville Lodge, Fossa, Killarney on Sunday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving at Prince of Peach Church, Fossa, Killarney on Monday for 11 O Clock requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family Flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR