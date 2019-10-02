reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to Dauros Church. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Private Cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium Cork.
Latest News
Kerry School Boys & Girls Weekend Action Preview
Non-trophy action takes centre-stage this weekend in the Kerry School Boys and Girls League, along with the latest fixtures in the National Cup competition.Padraig...
Dara Moynihan Out Of East Kerry County Championship Clash With Kerins O’Rahillys
Dara Moynihan is out this weekend's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Round 3 clash between East Kerry and Kerins O'Rahillys.The Spa clubman missed last...
Woman dies following crash near Castleisland
A woman has died following a crash near Castleisland this morning.At around 8 o'clock, a jeep and car were involved in a collision at...
Kerry people being urged to heed Storm Lorenzo weather warning
The Local Co-ordination Group in Kerry will meet again today to discuss planning for Storm Lorenzo.The group includes Kerry County Council, Gardai, the HSE...
Speculation mounts as to identity of Euromillions winner in Kerry
Speculation is mounting in Killarney as to the identity of the lucky owner of a Euromillions ticket worth half a million euro.It was one...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland don't have any fresh injury concerns to report ahead of tomorrow's crucial World Cup Pool A match against Russia.Joe Schmidt's squad held their...