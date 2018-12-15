Patricia Carr, Kilgarvan, Lisselton, Seaman Avenue, New York and Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Sunday from 3:30pm to 5:00pm. Followed by removal to St. Theresa Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Day Centre, Listowel.
Latest News
Kevin Stack, Toornageeha, Listowel
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to St. Senan's Church, Irremore. Requiem Mass...
Saturday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Bobcats 39 KCYMS 40LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 44 St Annes 50LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2...
Rita Byrne née Collins, Ballyrehan, Lixnaw and formerly of Ballysheen, Abbeydorney
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw for Requiem Mass at...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnan Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Latest Sports
Saturday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Bobcats 39 KCYMS 40LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 44 St Annes 50LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnan Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...