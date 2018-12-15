Patricia Carr, Kilgarvan, Lisselton, Seaman Avenue, New York and Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Sunday from 3:30pm to 5:00pm. Followed by removal to St. Theresa Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Day Centre, Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR