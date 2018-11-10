Patricia Birch née O’Connor, Hawley Park, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday (Nov 11th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

