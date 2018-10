Kerry’s Patrice Diggin has been nominated for Junior Camogie Player Of The Year.

She’s joined on the shortlist by two members of the Dublin team which beat the Kingdom in the Final; Deirdre Johnstone and Caragh Dawson.

Inter County players will now vote on their Player of the Year in the various categories based on the final shortlists.





The Camogie All-Stars take place on November 3rd.