Patients in Kerry missing consultants’ calls because of telephone scam concerns

Patients in Kerry are missing appointment calls from consultants because of concerns around telephone scams.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Councillor Mikey Sheehy.

Cllr Sheehy says the HSE is tackling waiting lists by scheduling appointments with consultants over the phone.

He says, however, that these calls can often come through unknown or private numbers, which patients then don’t answer for fear the call may be a scam.

Cllr Sheehy is calling on the HSE to allow for patients to be contacted through a recognisable hospital phone number.