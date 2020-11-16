Pat Whelan of Ballinoe, Causeway

A private family funeral will take place for Pat with the Requiem mass being celebrated at 11am on Thursday in St John’s Church, Causeway, streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff , followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care Unit, UHK, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Adored husband of Myra and cherished father of Jerry, Paudie & John. Sadly missed by his loving family, his five grandchildren, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Cathie, Barbara & Karen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in Kerry Group, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

