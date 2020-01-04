Pat ‘Patie’ Roche, Retired Funeral Director, Knocknadiha, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at the Roche Family Funeral Home, Tournafulla tomorrow Sunday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

