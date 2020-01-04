Pat ‘Patie’ Roche, Retired Funeral Director, Knocknadiha, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at the Roche Family Funeral Home, Tournafulla tomorrow Sunday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESFor the first time ever a Down team will contest the A-I-B All-Ireland Club Football Championship final.Kilcoo beat Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden...
Kerry TD says women affected by CervicalCheck must receive an ex gratia payment immediately
A Kerry TD says women affected by CervicalCheck must receive an ex gratia payment immediately.Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says women affected by the...
Property market in Kerry during 2019 described as buoyant
The property market in Kerry last year has been described as buoyant.Auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean says there has been a...
Coursing – Top 10 Dogs/Bitches of the Decade
As 2019 and the decade has drawn to a close, we look back at the best sporting moments of the past 10 years.Our coursing...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESFor the first time ever a Down team will contest the A-I-B All-Ireland Club Football Championship final.Kilcoo beat Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden...
Coursing – Top 10 Dogs/Bitches of the Decade
As 2019 and the decade has drawn to a close, we look back at the best sporting moments of the past 10 years.Our coursing...